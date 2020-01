At least two people were transported to the hospital after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, according to LAPD.

The shooting happened at the 1600 block N. La Brea Ave at 1:11 p.m. on Saturday, LAPD said.

A perimeter was set up to look for the shooters. LAPD said they were looking for three men in connection with the shooting.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.