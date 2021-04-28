shooting

At Least Two Injured in Sherman Oaks Shooting, Suspect In Custody

The shooting was reported at about 2:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of Vesper Avenue, according to Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division. 

By City News Service

At least two people were injured Wednesday in a shooting at a Sherman Oaks apartment complex and a suspect was in custody. 

Two victims were rushed to a hospital in unknown condition, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department statement. 

Police took the suspected shooter into custody. 

No further details were released.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

