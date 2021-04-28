At Least Two Injured in Sherman Oaks Shooting, Suspect In Custody

At least two people were injured Wednesday in a shooting at a Sherman Oaks apartment complex and a suspect was in custody.

The shooting was reported at about 2:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of Vesper Avenue, according to Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

Two victims were rushed to a hospital in unknown condition, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department statement.

Police took the suspected shooter into custody.

No further details were released.