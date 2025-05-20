Atlas metal recycling company in Watts to shut down permanently, DA says

Atlas Iron and Metal Corp. in Watts will shut down permanently after pleading no contest to hazardous waste violations, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said the company has pleaded no contest to five felony counts of hazardous waste disposal at an unpermitted site, resulting in the immediate and permanent closure of all operations on its premises.

"This outcome shuts down a dangerous facility that has threatened this community for more than 75 years. Today, Watts is safer and the children and educators at Jordan High School can now breathe easier — literally and figuratively," District Attorney Hochman said. "We will relentlessly pursue any business that poisons our neighborhoods. Let this be a warning — if you break the law and put public health at risk, we will hold you accountable."

As part of the agreement, the metals recycling company will cease all operations at the Alameda Street property and pay $1 million in restitution to the Los Angeles Unified School District. Jordan High School is near the plant.

In March, a Los Angeles County judge ordered operations to stop at Atlas as the company and its two owners face felony charges. The owners of the metal recycling company were jailed earlier this year after their business was found to be in violation of a pre-trial agreement.

Company owners Gary Weisenberg, of Encino, and son Matthew Weisenberg, of Los Angeles, each pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of unlawful disposal of hazardous waste and one misdemeanor count of public nuisance. Both are expected to be sentenced at a later date.

The recycling plant, Atlas Metals, was charged in an expanded 25-count indictment, including 22 felony counts of knowingly disposing of hazardous waste. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2024.

In 2023, then-District Attorney George Gascón announced the initial criminal filing against Atlas. A grand jury indictment was handed down last year shortly after an Aug. 12 explosion at the plant that occurred as students at nearby Jordan High School were arriving for their first day of classes after winter break.

It was the third explosion at the facility since 2002. No one was injured.

Hochman called the case one of the most significant recent environmental prosecutions in LA County.

The DA’s Office says soil samples from the school show excessive levels of lead and zinc, and metal debris was found on the campus as well.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said the no contest plea mark a significant step in a decades-long injustice.

"This company prioritized profits over the community’s well-being for far too long, and this shutdown presents a welcome reprieve,” Carvalho said. “Let this decision send a crystal-clear message: The safety of our schools and communities is not negotiable, and no company is above the law. Thank you to District Attorney Hochman for all your efforts in bringing the case to a successful end, and to all who fought for this community. While we celebrate the outcome together, we are adamant that this should never happen again, in any school district, anywhere.”

The agreement requires Atlas to pay $850,000 to be distributed among the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Toxic Substances Control and the Los Angeles County Fire Health Hazardous Materials Division, and $150,000 in fines and penalties.

The agreement also requires Atlas to ensure site cleanup, relinquish all rights under the Jordan Downs Urban Village Specific Plan for operating a recycling materials processing facility, remove the container wall on its property under a plan approved by the LAUSD, executive a land-use covenant restricting site use for "recycling, industrial, metalworking, or similar activities," and give the school district and city the right of first refusal on the sale of the property.