A man was arrested after he tried to carjack at least three times on Saturday in Lincoln Heights and Boyle Heights, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

Maurice Latorre is accused of approaching a woman at a gas pump and trying to force his way into her car at around 10:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of North Broadway. Then he made similar attempts at around 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., targeting two other women, police said.

The 49-year-old had been hospitalized at Los Angeles General Medical Center. But after police circulated the video footage of the attempted carjackings, a nurse at the hospital recognized him and called the authorities.

It’s not clear what led to his hospitalization.