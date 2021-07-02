Attempted Murder Caught on Camera, LAPD Searching For Man Suspected of Stabbing Another During Fight

A violent attack on Sunday outside a video store in Panorama City left a man in critical condition and police looking for the person responsible.

The Los Angeles Police Department released video and still images Friday of an attempted murder caught on camera hoping the public can help identify an individual suspected of stabbing a man on June 20.

Police are looking for the individual described as a Hispanic man with long brown hair, 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and is about 30 years old.

LAPD

LAPD says the incident happened at about 7 p.m. in the 14700 block of Parthenia Street. They say the victim was standing inside of the video store when another man approached him and challenged him to a fight.

During the fight, the victim's ankle was fractured and he couldn't stand up, according to police. That's when the video shows the other man leaving, coming back with a knife in hand, and stab the victim who laid on the ground.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the victim to the hospital in critical condition, LAPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD Mission Area Detective Gehart at 818-838-9830. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.