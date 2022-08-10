Shots Fired in Attempted Robbery at Hollywood Hills Home

At least two people attempt to rob someone inside a home in Hollywood Hills Wednesday.

Just before 3 a.m., a home invasion was reported on the 8000 block of Willow Glen Road. where at least two people attempted to rob someone inside the home, according to authorities.

That individual fired back and scared off the intruders.

LAPD's Hollywood division says no one at the home was hurt and there is no current description of the intruders.

This incident is still being investigated.