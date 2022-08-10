Hollywood Hills

Shots Fired in Attempted Robbery at Hollywood Hills Home

An attempted home invasion and robbery in a Hollywood Hills home led to a shooting.

By Staff Reports

KNBC

At least two people attempt to rob someone inside a home in Hollywood Hills Wednesday.

Just before 3 a.m., a home invasion was reported on the 8000 block of Willow Glen Road. where at least two people attempted to rob someone inside the home, according to authorities.

That individual fired back and scared off the intruders.

LAPD's Hollywood division says no one at the home was hurt and there is no current description of the intruders.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police have not released any description of the individuals involved.

This incident is still being investigated.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood Hillsrobberyhome invasion
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us