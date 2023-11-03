Authorities announce arrest in 2001 shooting deaths of LAX employee and young daughter

An arrest was announced Friday in a drive-by shooting 22 years ago in Compton that killed a 24-year-old man and his 2-year-old daughter.

The suspect arrested was identified by sheriff's officials as 47-year-old Jahon Smith. Sheriff's homicide Lt. Hugo Reynaga said Smith was arrested Monday in Compton in connection with the killings. He was charged Wednesday with two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder, Reynaga said.

Stephen Murphy, who worked at Los Angeles International Airport, and his daughter Kali were shot Aug. 8, 2001 in the 13100 block of Willowbrook Avenue. They were visiting the girl's grandmother. Murphy was getting ready to put his daughter in the back seat of his car when someone in another car opened fire, authorities said.

Murphy tried to run into the house with his daughter in his arms, but he was shot on the front porch. The girl was struck in the head with a bullet and died at a hospital.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Murphy and his daughter were in the wrong place at the wrong time, investigators said at a September news conference to renew interest in the case.

During that news conference, authorities said the shooting was one in a series that occurred over the course of two nights as the result of an apparently ongoing gang war at the time. He said the crime spree began the previous night, Aug. 7, 2001, when 22-year-old Richard Lawrence was fatally shot in the 2000 block of North Grape Avenue in Compton.

Witnesses provided a basic description of two male attackers in the crime, and sheriff's officials released artist renderings in hopes of generating tips from the public. The attackers were driving a gray Chevrolet Caprice.

The following night, five separate drive-by shootings occurred in what were believed to be retaliation for the killing of Lawrence.

The shootings began in the 13300 block of Largo Avenue, where a victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder. A short time later, a non-injury shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Lucien Street.

Murphy and his daughter were killed in the third shooting of the night.

Another shooting occurred a short time later in the 2000 block of West 131st Street, where a 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head. After that, a sheriff's deputy came under fire, but was not struck, in the 1900 block of North Anzac Avenue.

The gold Oldsmobile Cutlass the shooters were driving was later seized by deputies, but no arrests were made at the time.

In September, investigators said that modern DNA testing was being done on property found inside the car, and it was expected to be completed soon.

Relatives of Stephen and Kali Murphy attended the September news conference to also urge anyone with information to come forward.

"Steven was an awesome son, a loving father, a loving son, a loving brother," one of them told reporters. "Never had any trouble. He always saw the good in everyone. He was not affiliated with any gang members. He worked hard every day. He was a good employee (at Los Angeles International Airport).