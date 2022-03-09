Hawthorne

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death at Baby Shower in Hawthorne

The search is still underway for the killer of 25-year-old Eric Castro of Inglewood.

By City News Service

Crime scene tape blocks off a neighborhood where a fatal shooting was reported March, 2022 in Hawthorne.
NBCLA

A man who was fatally shot at a baby shower in Hawthorne was identified Wednesday, as authorities continued their efforts to find the killer.

The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of West 118th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was assisting Hawthorne police in the investigation.

Eric Castro, 25, of Inglewood, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said.

"Hawthorne Police Department officers ... discovered the victim laying on the ground in the backyard of the location suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body,'' according to the sheriff's department.

"The incident occurred during a baby shower at the location,'' sheriff's officials said.

"According to witnesses' statements, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument when the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim several times.''

The gunman was described only as in his early 20s. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

