Authorities ID man killed in crash during pursuit in South Gate

Authorities identified a man who was killed when a law enforcement pursuit ended in a crash in South Gate.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began pursuing a Range Rover on Monday afternoon in East Los Angeles, where the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The pursuit ended around 3:30 p.m. Monday when the driver crashed into several other vehicles near Southern Avenue and State Street, according to reports from the scene.

A man driving a Nissan Sentra was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman in a Toyota 4Runner was injured.

On Tuesday, the fatally injured man was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as Jose Mauricio Ochoa Jr., 34, of Los Angeles

One suspect was taken into custody, and deputies sought two other suspects, who ran from the crash scene.