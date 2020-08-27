Authorities ID Man Killed in Shooting at Beverly Crest House Party

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was killed in an apparent gang-related shooting at a house party in the Beverly Crest neighborhood that left another man wounded.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Ysidro Drive about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Deshone Lucas, 44, of Santa Clarita died at the scene, according to the coroner's office. A man in his 30s was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said. His name was not released.

Investigators said the men were standing in front of the home when they got into some sort of altercation with another man, who pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at them before fleeing.

An argument at a multi-million dollar home turned deadly after an overnight shooting in the Beverly Crest area. As seen on Today in LA on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Police have not released a description of the gunman. No arrests have been reported.

"The LAPD learned the location is a short-term rental and there had been a party with about 25-30 people in attendance," according to a police statement. "There were no previous radio calls to this location."

Last week, Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized the city to shut off utilities to a Hollywood Hills home where several large parties were hosted despite the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home orders, as well as multiple warnings from law enforcement.

Garcetti announced on Aug. 5 that he would authorize the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power to shut off utilities to homes and businesses that host "egregious" gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor said the house parties usually take place at short-term rental homes, but the city's house party ordinance prohibits gatherings that could cause risks to people's health and safety.

Anyone with information on the Beverly Crest shooting was urged to call the LAPD West Bureau homicide office at 213-382-9470, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.