Authorities ID Man Stabbed to Death in Hawthorne; Brother in Custody

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was allegedly stabbed to death in Hawthorne by his brother, who remains in custody.

The stabbing occurred at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of West 129th Street, according to Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is assisting Hawthorne police with the investigation.

Andre Lynn Jr., 25, died at a hospital, according to the coroner's office.

Dravion Lynn, also 25, was arrested shortly after the crime and booked on suspicion of murder, with bail set at $1 million, according to the sheriff's department, which released no other details about the crime.