Hawthorne

Authorities ID Man Stabbed to Death in Hawthorne; Brother in Custody

By City News Service

police tape
Shuttersstock

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was allegedly stabbed to death in Hawthorne by his brother, who remains in custody.

The stabbing occurred at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of West 129th Street, according to Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is assisting Hawthorne police with the investigation.

Andre Lynn Jr., 25, died at a hospital, according to the coroner's office.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Opioids 3 mins ago

CVS Subsidiary to Pay $15.3M Over Opioid Allegations, Prosecutors Say

coronavirus 11 mins ago

Amtrak Snack Packs Donated to L.A. Shelters; Bitsy’s Gives Snacks to LAUSD

Dravion Lynn, also 25, was arrested shortly after the crime and booked on suspicion of murder, with bail set at $1 million, according to the sheriff's department, which released no other details about the crime.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Hawthorne
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us