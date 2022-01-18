Huntington Beach

Authorities Identify Missing Diver Found Dead

Theodore Watler of Long Beach was reported missing about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, after he became separated from his commercial diving group.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 64-year-old commercial diver who was found dead off the coast of Huntington Beach.

Theodore Watler of Long Beach was reported missing about 10:30 a.m. Sunday after he became separated from his group, who had hired a commercial vessel to take them to platform Elly, according to the Long Beach Fire Department

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted local agencies including the LBFD, which responded to the area where Watler went missing.

"Utilizing Fire Boat 15's sonar, the male diver's body was located and recovered," the LBFD tweeted. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the missing diver."

Huntington Beach Jan 16

Authorities Find Body of Diver Who Disappeared Near Oil Platform Off Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Jan 17

Authorities Locate Body of Diver Near Huntington Beach

The Orange County Register reported Watler's body was found at a depth of about 250 feet near platform Elly about 3 p.m. Sunday.

It was not immediately known how Watler became separated from his group, nor exactly what caused his death.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Huntington Beachdivers
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us