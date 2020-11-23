Authorities Investigate 2 Separate Deadly Crashes That Occurred Around the Same Time in LA

At least three people died early Monday morning following two separate solo-vehicle crashes in different parts of Los Angeles.

Two people were killed and three others left in critical condition following a solo vehicle rollover crash on the southbound 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway in South LA.

A SIG alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol for at least two hours for the investigation. The crash was reported at about 12:17 a.m.

Arriving LAFD crews discovered at least two individuals trapped inside the wreckage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Three adults were taken to local hospitals.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The second crash occurred at about 12:18 a.m. in the 3800 block of W. King Blvd. in the area of Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw. One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition, said LAFD.

The cause of that crash remains under investigation.