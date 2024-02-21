Lancaster

Authorities investigating death of 3-year-old boy in Lancaster

Deputies responded late Tuesday to a call from a home in the high desert community north of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy in Lancaster.

Deputies responded at about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a call in the 43000 block of 57th Street in the northern Los Angeles County community. Paramedics performed CPR, but the boy later died at a hospital.

The boy's parents were home at the time.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available. No arrests were reported Wednesday morning.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Lancaster
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us