Authorities investigating death of 3-year-old boy in Lancaster

Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy in Lancaster.

Deputies responded at about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a call in the 43000 block of 57th Street in the northern Los Angeles County community. Paramedics performed CPR, but the boy later died at a hospital.

The boy's parents were home at the time.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available. No arrests were reported Wednesday morning.