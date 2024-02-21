Authorities investigating death of 3-year-old boy in Lancaster

Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy in Lancaster.
Deputies responded at about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a call in the 43000 block of 57th Street in the northern Los Angeles County community. Paramedics performed CPR, but the boy later died at a hospital.
The boy's parents were home at the time.
Details about a cause of death were not immediately available. No arrests were reported Wednesday morning.
