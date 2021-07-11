Authorities Investigating Death of a Man Found in Unincorporated Area of Los Angeles

Sheriff's detectives were investigating the death of a man found in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles Sunday.

The body was discovered in the 4500 block of East Second Street. The man was found dead at the scene, Ortiz said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

His name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of death was not released by the LASD.

Anyone with information on this death was asked to call the LASD's homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.