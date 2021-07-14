Authorities Investigating Death of Child Found Unresponsive in South LA Area

Authorities Wednesday were investigating the death of a 17-month-old boy found unresponsive at a motel in the south Los Angles area.

Officers were sent to the 5600 block of South Western Avenue about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The case has been classified as an "undetermined death," according to the police, who declined to reveal other details of the investigation.

Dee'ago Alexander Jones was found unconscious and not breathing at the Rosa Bell Motel. The toddler died at a hospital.

There were no details released about whether the mother or father were involved.

Jorge Serrano who works at the auto body shop across the street said he stepped outside to watch the commotion.

"I just saw the ambulance coming out and the baby in his hands. They took him right away to the hospital," he said.

The LAPD says its special abused child unit is investigating but won't say if there was any obvious signs of trauma.