crime

Authorities Investigating Death of Child Found Unresponsive in South LA Area

The case has been classified as an "undetermined death," according to the police, who declined to reveal other details of the investigation.

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities Wednesday were investigating the death of a 17-month-old boy found unresponsive at a motel in the south Los Angles area.

Officers were sent to the 5600 block of South Western Avenue about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The case has been classified as an "undetermined death," according to the police, who declined to reveal other details of the investigation.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 8 hours ago

Heavily Armed Man Taken into Custody After Trying to Enter Federal Building

Wildfires 8 hours ago

Fire Danger Level Now ‘Extreme' in Angeles National Forest

Dee'ago Alexander Jones was found unconscious and not breathing at the Rosa Bell Motel. The toddler died at a hospital.

There were no details released about whether the mother or father were involved.

Jorge Serrano who works at the auto body shop across the street said he stepped outside to watch the commotion.

"I just saw the ambulance coming out and the baby in his hands. They took him right away to the hospital," he said.

The LAPD says its special abused child unit is investigating but won't say if there was any obvious signs of trauma.

This article tagged under:

crimeSouth LA
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us