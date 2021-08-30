Authorities Look for Prisoner Who Walked Away From LA Facility

Authorities Monday sought public help to find a prisoner who walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility in the Los Angeles area over the weekend.

Derbert Pineda, 32, was discovered missing from the Male Community Reentry Program facility at about 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the CDCR. Pineda is 5-feet-6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Derbert Pineda, 32, was discovered missing from the Male Community Reentry Program facility on Aug. 29, 2021.

He was serving a four-year sentence for vehicle theft with prior vehicle-related theft convictions, a second strike, the CDCR reported. He was scheduled to be released in October.

The Male Community Reentry Program allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in a reentry center, and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody back into the community.

Anyone who sees Pineda or who knows his whereabouts was urged to call their local law enforcement organization or 911.