Authorities Looking for Driver Who Caused the Death of 4-Year-Old Girl and Left 2 in Critical Condition

Harbor police are looking for the driver accused of causing a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and seriously injured her older brother and father.

“Her sassy little self, always dancing, always playing around with the bigger kids."

This is how Adriana Rodriguez is remembering her 4-year-old daughter, Jayda Sanchez.

Pictures of the young girl surrounded by candles, flowers and messages were visible at a vigil held Saturday night.

The after-math of a deadly crash that happened on Friday.

Rodriguez says Jayda, her 5-year-old son, Robbie, and their father were leaving Harbor Lake, driving down Vermont, when witnesses watched the tragic crash unfold in front of them.

“This person got in their car, did an illegal u-turn, by that time, the driver was already in the truck coming down, and he tried to avoid hitting the other car," a witness said.

The children's father, driving the truck, swerved to avoid the crash, then lost control and hit a tree and light pole.

Witnesses say the other driver took off.

The young family was rushed to the hospital, where Rodriguez says Jayda died.

“My son, he's fighting for his life."

The children's dad is also recovering in the hospital.

Rodriguez, surrounded by loved one's Saturday night, is making a desperate plea for help.

“Whoever did this, whoever took my baby, turn yourself in."

LAPD are investigating the crash as a non-contact hit-and-run.

If you have any information on the incident, call the police.