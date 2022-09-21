Authorities Make Multiple Arrests in Connection to Smash-and-Grab Burglary in Beverly Hills

A SWAT operation happened early Wednesday morning in Long Beach that ended in three arrests including the arrest of a teen in connection to a smash-and-grab burglary.

About $2.9 million worth of jewelry was stolen in broad daylight as thieves armed with sledge hammers smashed the window of a Beverly Hills jewelry shop.

The incident happened back in March.

Wednesday morning, an operation conducted by several law enforcement agencies including the FBI, Beverly Hills' SWAT Team, and the U.S. Attorney's Office resulted in three arrests in connection to that March smash-and-grab.

The video given to NBC4 was shared by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

In the video law enforcement can be seen preparing to serve a search and arrests warrants at multiple locations in Long Beach.

"Large scale operations. Three locations," said Beverly Hills Chief of Police Mark Stainbrook.

Stainbrook says the arrests include:

A minor – his name not being released because of his age;

A 20-year-old identified as Deshon Bell – authorities say they recovered a handgun and high-capacity magazine from the location he was arrested at;

A third suspect identified as Jimmy Lee Vernon of Gardena, who was arrested overnight by the CHP during a traffic stop in Barstow

Stainbrook also said a fourth suspect, 37-year-old Ladell Tharpe who was previously arrested by authorities for an unrelated crime.

"They're facing burglary charges, commercial burglary charges, conspiracy, and whatever else we find during the investigation," Stainbrook said. "We believe going with federal charges and working with our federal partners, the FB, will result with more time in jail."

Stainbrook said all suspects are known to police and have lengthy criminal records.

He credits the city's security cameras for helping track down the suspects involved. He's also not ruling out other suspects and said the investigation is still on-going.