Authorities Remind Residents That While Marijuana is Legal, Driving Under the Influence is Not

International Marijuana Day is a date in which many people usually celebrate by consuming this substance, for this reason, the police reminded California residents that although the use of this plant is legal in this state, driving under the influence is still a serious crime.

April 20, also called 4/20, is a globally recognized code to refer to "cannabis."

Because of this, many stores that legally sell this herb in Los Angeles are preparing for Tuesday because they know the demand for marijuana will increase, as it is a very special day for many.

"Oh yeah, it's like Christmas or the 4th of July for everyone," said Christopher Tinoco, who uses marijuana.

That's how big April 20 is for many marijuana lovers.

Most stores in Los Angeles prepare to the maximum because the demand for this product increases on that date.

“We usually have more people tomorrow, we are expecting several hundred people, and we are going to have something special for the first hundred clients,” said Celia Seiser, from The Kind Center.

On Tuesday, April 20, many seek to have fun and forget, at least for a while, about stress.

"Smoking, dancing, and talking to people, that's just how I like myself, everything calm, nothing crazy," said Dacia, another marijuana user.

But that's why authorities want to remind Californians not to confuse one with the other.

"Southern California's auto insurance, Triple A, wants to remind the public that marijuana in California is legal, but driving under the influence of marijuana is not legal," said Monica Peleas, AAA traffic safety representative.

The authorities warn that the consequences can be very serious, since they increase the risk of accidents. Fines for driving under the influence can cost an offender up to $21,000.

Since 2016 the recreational use of marijuana has been legal in California for residents over 21 years of age.

But it must be clarified, the police have said that they will use a strong hand against drivers who are caught driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. A mixture they warn, that is very dangerous.