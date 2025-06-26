Angeles National Forest

Authorities search for missing hiker in Angeles National Forest

By Missael Soto

LA County Sheriff's Department

Officials continue their search Wednesday for a 60-year-old missing woman who was last seen hiking in the Angeles National Forest.

Monica Reza was last seen on June 22 around 9 a.m. at 60001 Trailheave Avenue in the Mount Waterman area, according to authorities.

Reza is white, 4-feet-11 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, green hiking pants and hiking shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LA County Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

