Authorities Searching for Burglary Suspects That Stole 2 Exotic Birds from Canoga Park Business

Authorities are searching for two suspects who stole a pair of exotic birds from a business in the Canoga Park area.

The suspects approached the business in the 21700 block of Sherman Way through an alleyway and removed a rear glass door to enter the building about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

They stole a Major Mitchell's cockatoo named Abbey and a yellow-naped Amazon parrot named Paco from the business and fled the scene, police said.

The first suspect was described as a man about 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt and black tennis shoes.

The second suspect was described as a person of "unknown gender" of the same age range and same height, but weighing between 120 and 140 pounds.

That person was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and blue tennis shoes.

A cash reward is being offered if the two parrots are located, and anyone with information on the burglary was asked to contact LAPD Topanga Area Detective Gudino at 818 756-5880. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.