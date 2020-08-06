South LA

Authorities Seek Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot, Killed 14-Year-Old

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities Thursday are seeking the public's help to locate a suspect who shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred July 29 about 2:20 p.m. in the 100 block of East 87th Place, near South Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived to find Semaj Miller lying in the driveway unconscious and unresponsive, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting and a suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to call South Bureau Homicide Detectives Romero and Armenta at 323-786-5100. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

South LA
