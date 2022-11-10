Authorities Seek Help in Recovering Olympic Medals Stolen in Laguna Hills

Authorities on Thursday sought the public's help to locate three Olympic medals belonging to a U.S. women's volleyball player that were stolen while being temporarily stored at a home in Laguna Hills.

Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies were called on Oct. 29 to the home located in the 25000 block of Black Horse Lane, near Hidden Trail Park, on reports of a burglary and learned an unknown number of suspects stole a safe that contained three Olympic medals -- a gold from the delayed 2020 Games, a bronze from the 2016 Games and a silver from the 2012 Games, according to a department statement.

No suspect description was provided, and the robbery was under investigation.

The player's name was not released.

Anyone with information was asked to call the OCSD Southwest Investigations Bureau at 949-425-1900. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.