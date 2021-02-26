Authorities on Friday were asking for the public’s help in locating two critical missing children. 10-year-old Tyler Hernandez and 11-year-old Richard Benitez were last seen on February 24, 2021.

Both children ran away together from the same foster home in the 1100 block of East 113th Street in Los Angeles, according to a press release.

Tyler Hernandez, who currently takes medication for schizophrenia, is described as a Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet tall and weighs 100 lbs., and thin build.

Richard Benitez is described as a Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs.

Tyler was last seen wearing a grey cap, black t-shirt, black basketball shorts, and black shoes.

Richard was last seen wearing a black cap, blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LAPD Southeast Juvenile Detective Delosh at 213-972-7849 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).