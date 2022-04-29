Authorities Seek Parents of Young Boy Found at LA Homeless Encampment

Authorities are attempting the find the parents of a young boy found at a Los Angeles homeless encampment.

The child, possibly named Anthony, was found Thursday morning with a man in the encampment located in the Los Angeles River bed near the 710 and 105 freeways in the Lynwood area southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a photo of the child and a request for help in locating the parents.

Anyone with information about the child was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lakewood Station Watch Commander at 562-623-3500 or Detective Delgadillo at 562-254-6176.