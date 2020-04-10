Authorities Seek Public Help To Find Woman, 55, Missing From Lancaster

Authorities sought public help Friday to find a 55-year-old woman who suffers from depression and is suicidal and was last seen in Lancaster.

Diana Helene Neufeld was last seen March 2 about 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Pillsbury Street, near Challenger Way, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Neufeld was driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with Pennsylvania license plate number JRV6176, Ortiz said.

Neufeld is described as white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to Ortiz.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information about Neufeld's whereabouts to contact the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.