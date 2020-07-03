Hacienda Heights

Authorities Seek Public's Help in Fatal Hacienda Heights Shooting

The victim was identified as Javier Rodriguez, 22, of Downey.

By City News Service

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Stock photo/Getty Images

Sheriff's officials Saturday sought information from the public about the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Hacienda Heights last weekend.

Javier Rodriguez of Downey was shot about 1 a.m. Sunday along Turnbull Canyon Road south of Northview Terrace, said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

https://twitter.com/LASDHQ/status/1279116737766514689/

Deputies dispatched to the scene found Rodriguez lying on the side of the road suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, the department reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to coroner's officials.

No suspect information was released.

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives asked anyone with information to call the homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

