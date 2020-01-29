Authorities Seek Public’s Help To Identify Suspect in Santa Ana Homicide Case

Police sought the public's help today to identify a homicide suspect, in his late teens or early 20s, who allegedly shot a man in a Santa Ana restaurant parking lot and then fled on a bicycle.

The suspect is estimated to be between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He is seen on surveillance footage wearing a black hat, blue hooded jacket, gray T-shirt and black shorts, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The body of the victim was found early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Navarro's Taqueria at 1535 S. Standard Ave., Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

The victim's name will be released once the family has been notified, according to the Orange County coroner's office.

Passersby called police at 12:48 a.m. to report seeing the body and then left before officers arrived, Bertagna said, adding that the victim appeared to be in his 50s.

Authorities circulated a video of the suspect and encouraged anyone with information was asked to call investigators at 714-245-8390. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at https://occrimestoppers.org.