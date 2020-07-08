Autopsy Pending to Determine Cause of Death of SoFi Stadium Worker

SoFi Stadium

The company behind the construction of SoFi Stadium is investigating the death of a worker.

By City News Service

An autopsy was pending Wednesday to determine what caused the death of a worker at the SoFi Stadium construction site in Inglewood.

Simon Leo Fite, 32, of Compton, died at the job site just before 5 p.m. Tuesday after exhibiting "signs of a health issue,'' according to a statement from Turner-AECOM Hunt, the joint venture building the future home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

"His co-workers promptly summoned help and an onsite EMT and local paramedics responded,'' the Turner-AECOM Hunt statement obtained by the Los
Angeles Times read. "Unfortunately, it is with great sadness we confirm that he passed away of what appears to be a personal health-related cause.''

Workers were provided counseling, and construction was briefly paused Wednesday morning to remember Fite.

His death came a little more than a month after an iron worker, Juan Becerra, fell at least 110 feet from the stadium's roof and died. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating that death.

Last week, developers of the $5 billion project said the stadium is 97% complete. It will be the centerpiece of a 298-acre development that will include a performance venue, offices, retail, restaurants and housing.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

