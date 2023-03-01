Avalanche Blocks Road in Mount Baldy Area After Cold Storm Drops Several Feet of Snow

There were reports of avalanches Wednesday following an unrelenting storm that has delivered days of snow in the San Gabriel Mountains east of Los Angeles.

Mount Baldy Resort tweeted that avalanches were reported in the Movie Slope area.

"Multiple life threatening avalanches reported in the Movie Slope area below the ski area parking lot," according to the resort.

The avalanche was below the resort area, but blocked part of Mount Baldy Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Residents above the avalanche area cannot come down the mountain.

#Breaking avalanche at #MtBaldy. The road is blocked just north of ice house canyon rd. @CHPInland has closed mt Baldy road. Heavy machinery from the county is on the way to help clear the road. No injuries. #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/jD2uKu8Jia — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) March 1, 2023

Crews with heavy equipment were on their way to clear the road.

The Mount Baldy Fire Department said avalanche danger is a significant concern following more overnight snow.

"Avalanches have been occurring," said Eric Sherwin, of the San Bernardino County Fire Department. "It's an ongoing threat. That threat will persist for the foreseeable future.

"We can expect additional accumulations through tonight."

Sherwin said snow totals are near 10 feet in some areas.

No injuries were reported. The resort remains closed Wednesday.

EXTREME AVALANCHE DANGER - Multiple life threatening avalanches reported in the Movie Slope area below the ski area parking lot. — Mt Baldy Resort (@MtBaldyResort) March 1, 2023

Rain will taper off Wednesday, but snow will continue to fall in the mountains where a winter storm warning is in effect. A line of storms that began last week have led to power outages and school closures in mountain communities.

A winter storm warning is in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Los Angeles County mountains. Wind advisories are in effect in the mountains through 6 p.m.

Mountain communities can expect 8 to 16 inches with localized amounts reach 24 inches. The highest totals will be in the eastern San Gabriel mountains.

We have received another foot of snow in the Village overnight and 2 feet at resort level. Please avoid travel into the area today so our snow removal crews can clear the road. Mt Baldy Resort is closed today. Avalanche danger is also a big concern right now. — Mt Baldy Fire Department (@MtBaldyFire) March 1, 2023

The Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway was closed again Wednesday morning due to snow and poor visibility.

In San Bernardino County, authorities planned to escort drivers up the mountain on the 18 Freeway, but said conditions were too hazardous Wednesday morning. San Bernardino County issued a local emergency due to the unrelenting snow.