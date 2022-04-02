Average LA County Gas Price Drops Again, In New Largest Decrease Since April 2020

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since April 2, 2020 on Saturday, dropping below $6 for the first time since March 21.

The average price dropped 2 cents to $5.999, squeaking just under $6. The 2-cent drop comes after back-to-back decreases of 1.9 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service, setting a new record for the largest overnight decrease since April 2020.

The move is meant to help cut gas prices, the White House said Thursday.

It has dropped 7.1 cents over the past seven days following a 32-day streak of increases totaling $1.283. It is 7.1 cents less than one week ago but $1.071 higher than one month ago and $2.045 more than one year ago.

The California state average, according to AAA, is now at $5.864 for one gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

The Orange County average price recorded its largest decrease since at least September 2019, dropping 2.9 cents to $5.947. It has dropped 8 cents over the past seven days, including 1.8 cents on both Thursday and Friday, following a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.277.

Despite the recent decreases, the Orange County average price is $1.043 higher than one month ago and $2.013 more than one year ago.

Here are the gas prices around Southern California counties, as of Saturday morning:

Los Angeles County: $5.999

Ventura County: $5.999

San Bernardino County: $5.937

Orange County: $5.947

Riverside: $5.909

"With the (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) release keeping oil (prices) down, we'll see most/all areas decline over the weekend and into next week," according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.