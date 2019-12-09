Average LA County Gas Price Drops for 34th Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 34th consecutive day, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.739, its lowest amount since Sept. 17.

The average price has dropped 39 cents during the streak, including 1.1 cents on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The price is 9.6 cents lower than one week ago and 35.1 cents below one month ago, but 26.2 cents higher than one year ago.

The average price has increased 34.8 cents since the start of the year.

The streak of decreases is the longest since a 46-day run from May 8- June 22.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 35th consecutive day, decreasing three-tenths of cents to $3.659, its lowest amount since Sept. 17. It has dropped 42.9 cents during the streak, including 1.5 cents on Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 10.7 cents below one week ago and 38.4 cents lower than one month ago but 23.9 cents higher than one year ago. It has increased 31 cents since the start of the year.

The streak of decreases is the longest in Orange County since a 37-day streak from Nov. 15-Dec. 21, 2017.