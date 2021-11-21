Average LA County Gas Price Less Than Half-Cent From Record High

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County moved within four-tenths of a cent of its record high Sunday, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.701.

The average price has increased 12 consecutive days and 14 of the past 15, rising 11.2 cents, including seven-tenths of a cent Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.6 cents more than one week ago, 16.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.558 greater than one year ago.

The record price is $4.705, set Oct. 9, 2012.

The state of California reached its record high price early last week, at $4.68 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

The Orange County average price moved within 1.9 cents of its all-time high, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $4.671. It has risen 13 consecutive days, increasing 12.6 cents, including a half-cent both Friday and Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 4.1 cents more than one week ago, 16.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.558 greater than one year ago.

The record high in Orange County is $4.69, set Oct. 8, 2012.

"We are still seeing rising gas prices in Southern California as a result of the refinery issues in the region and them trying to backfill for the refineries in the north," where a heavy rainstorm last month affected production, Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, told City News Service.