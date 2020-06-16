Average LA County Gas Price Rises For 27th Time in 29 Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Tuesday for the 27th time in 29 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.029, its highest amount since April 6.

The average price has risen 15.4 cents over the past 29 days, including two-tenths of a cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose 14 consecutive days, dropped one-tenth of a cent June 2, increased the next five days, decreased one-tenth of a cent June 8 and resumed increasing last Tuesday.

The average price is 3.9 cents more than a week ago and 16.2 cents higher than a month ago but 76.7 cents less than one year ago. It has decreased 58.6 cents since the start of the year.

The Orange County average price today rose three-tenths of a cent to $2.992, one day after dropping one-tenth of a cent, its first decrease since May 5. It has increased 39 of the past 42 days, rising 22.2 cents.

The Orange County average price is 3.2 cents more than one week ago and 15.8 cents higher than one month ago but 75.2 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped 55.3 cents since the start of the year.

``In general, increased demand has been the primary reason why gas prices have been increasing,'' said Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The crude oil price and supply and demand are the most important factors in the gas price. Crude oil prices have also been increasing recently because of increased demand.