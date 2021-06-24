Average LA County Gas Price Rises for Ninth Time in 10 Days, Reaches Highest Price Since 2015

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Thursday for the ninth time in 10 days, increasing a half-cent to $4.274, its highest amount since July 18, 2015.

The average price has risen 2.8 cents over the past 10 days, including 1 cent on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.3 cents more than one week ago, 9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.206 greater than one year ago.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The average price has risen $1.042 since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 59 increases in 60 days totaling 57.9 cents that ended March 21. The increases were driven by "higher oil prices and higher demand," said Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The Orange County average price rose four-tenths of a cent to $4.234, its highest amount since July 21, 2015. It is 3 cents more than one week ago, 9.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.182 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has risen $1.026 since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 72 increases in 73 days totaling 68.1 cents that ended March 20.

The large price increases from one year ago are the result of significant decreases during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.