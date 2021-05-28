Average LA County Gasoline Price Rises For 32nd Time in 35 Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 1 cent Friday to $4.207, its 32nd increase in 35 days.

The average price has increased 18.1 cents over the past 35 days, including three-tenths of a cent Thursday, to its highest amount since Oct. 17, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 2.1 cents more than one week ago, 16 cents higher than one month ago and $1.271 greater than one year ago. It has risen 97.5 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 59 increases in 60 days totaling 57.9 cents that ended March 21.

The Orange County average price rose a half-cent to $4.159, its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2019, one day after increasing three tenths of a cent. It is 2 cents more than one week ago, 13.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.258 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has risen 95.1 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 72 increases in 73 days totaling 68.1 cents that ended March 20.

The large price increases from one year ago are the result of significant decreases during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.