Gas prices

Average LA County Gasoline Price Rises For 32nd Time in 35 Days

The average price is 2.1 cents more than one week ago, 16 cents higher than one month ago and $1.271 greater than one year ago.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 1 cent Friday to $4.207, its 32nd increase in 35 days.

The average price has increased 18.1 cents over the past 35 days, including three-tenths of a cent Thursday, to its highest amount since Oct. 17, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The average price is 2.1 cents more than one week ago, 16 cents higher than one month ago and $1.271 greater than one year ago. It has risen 97.5 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 59 increases in 60 days totaling 57.9 cents that ended March 21.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Memorial Day Weekend 15 mins ago

Traffic Officers Will Be Out In Force Over Memorial Day Weekend, CHP Says

LA County 7 hours ago

Over 1,500 Workers to Potentially Strike USC-Run Hospitals and Clinics in June

The Orange County average price rose a half-cent to $4.159, its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2019, one day after increasing three tenths of a cent. It is 2 cents more than one week ago, 13.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.258 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has risen 95.1 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 72 increases in 73 days totaling 68.1 cents that ended March 20.

The large price increases from one year ago are the result of significant decreases during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Gas pricesSouthern CaliforniaMemorial Day Weekend
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us