As demand for gas has gone down so has the average price per gallon of regular gas around the country and in Southern California.

The average price for gas in Southern California is the lowest it has been since February.

Drivers have been trying to find new ways of saving a few dollars at the pump like switching from premium gas to regular gas if your vehicle does not require it.

According to numbers by AAA, the national average for regular gas seems to be significantly down from a month ago. The current national average is $4.302 versus a month ago it was $4.897.

Since gas prices started spiking around the country, California has had some of the highest prices.

But the numbers for the state average have also seen a steady decrease in the last 30 days but are nowhere close to the prices from last year.

The current average price for regular gas in California is $5.685, the price a week ago was $5.843, and the price a month ago was $6.318, according to AAA.

According to AAA, these are the current average prices for gas throughout Southern California:

LA County: $5.728

Orange County: $5.639

Ventura County: $5.756

San Bernardino County: $5.676

The numbers in LA have seen some fluctuation throughout the last couple of months. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, LA saw its lowest prices this year in February and highest prices in June.