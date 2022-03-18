Gas prices

Average Price of Gas in LA County Inches Toward $6 a Gallon

Prices have gone up for 24 days in a row in Los Angeles County as of Friday morning, with the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline now $5.908.

By Maggie More and City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gas prices around Southern California are still skyrocketing to new levels as the price of oil shoots back up.

Prices have gone up for 24 days in a row in Los Angeles County as of Friday morning, with the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline now $5.908, according to AAA.

That's up three cents since Wednesday, when the average LA County price was $5.876.

The average price has increased $1.12 during the streak, including 1.3 cents Thursday, setting a record each day, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.5 cents more than one week ago, $1.126 higher than one month ago and $1.988 greater than one year ago.

In California on Friday, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was $5.80, according to AAA.

Here's a look at average prices in counties around Southern California, as of Friday morning according to AAA:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
  • $5.908 in Los Angeles County
  • $5.867 in Ventura County
  • $5.868 in Orange County
  • $5.794 in Riverside County
  • $5.815 in San Bernardino County
Find the cheapest gas near you.

Part of the reason for the high prices is an issue at a local refinery that's limiting some of the supply, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"The Torrance PBF refinery is having issues restarting a key unit that went offline after a March 6 power outage and that supply issue is continuing to put upward pressure on gas prices locally," said Shupe.

NBC4 I-Team 13 hours ago

Gas Tax Rebate Proposed As Prices Continue to Soar

oil and gas Mar 16

What's the Cheapest Day to Buy Gas?

Gas prices Mar 16

Gas Prices Are Still Rising in Southern California

But the increase in oil prices from the instability in Russia and Ukraine, and a lack of response to the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, has also kept gas prices on the rise.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Gas pricesSouthern CaliforniaSoCal Gas
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us