Gas prices

Average Southland Gas Prices Drop For 20th Time in 21 Days

The incrementally-dropping prices are continuing, despite a gas tax increase of 2.8 cents per gallon that took effect Friday.

By City News Service

GETTY IMAGES

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Sunday for the 19th consecutive day and 20th time in 21 days, dropping eight-tenths of a cent to $6.289.

The average price has dropped 17.1 cents over the past 21 days, including 1.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The run of dropping prices follows an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents.

The average price is 6.5 cents less than one week ago but 2.3 cents more than one month ago and $1.969 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 19th consecutive day and 20th time in 21 days, dropping four-tenths of a cent to $6.20. It has decreased 21 cents over the past 21 days, including 1.7 cents Saturday. The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Orange County average price is 7.4 cents less than one week ago and 4.6 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.918 more than one year ago.

gas tax Jul 1

California Gas Tax Increases Ahead of Fourth of July Holiday Weekend

Business Jul 1

5 Money Moves to Make Now to Stay Ahead of Inflation

Fourth of July Weekend Jun 30

Fourth of July Weekend: Best and Worst Times to Travel

The dropping prices are continuing despite a gas tax increase of 2.8 cents per gallon that took effect Friday.

The national average price dropped for the 19th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1 cent to $4.812. It has dropped 20.4 cents over the past 19 days, including 2 cents Saturday.

The national average price rose 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases. It is 8.8 cents less than one week ago but 5.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.685 higher than one year ago.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Gas pricesSouthern CaliforniaGasoline
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us