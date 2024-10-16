Standoff near LAX connected to shooting of Santa Monica College employee

The gunman who shot a longtime Santa Monica College employee is dead following a pursuit that ended in a standoff in El Segundo, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Police say 39-year-old Davon Durell Dean, a Santa Monica College employee, shot his coworker Monday night on campus. The victim, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in critical condition. Dean fled the scene after the shooting, authorities said.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect's car was located in El Segundo. Following a brief pursuit, law enforcement performed a PIT maneuver on Dean's car and was able to stop the vehicle. A standoff then ensued and resulted in the suspect being found dead in his car from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

As a result of the standoff, access to Aviation Boulevard between 124th Street and El Segundo Boulevard was closed. NewsChopper 4 was over the scene, where at least four police cruisers and three armored vehicles had a black sedan blocked in.

Authorities did not say when the street will reopen.

In wake of the on-campus shooting, Santa Monica College said counseling and mental/emotional support services would be provided to students and faculty who have been impacted. A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.