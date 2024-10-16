El Segundo

Standoff near LAX connected to shooting of Santa Monica College employee

A motive for the on-campus shooting was unclear.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The gunman who shot a longtime Santa Monica College employee is dead following a pursuit that ended in a standoff in El Segundo, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Police say 39-year-old Davon Durell Dean, a Santa Monica College employee, shot his coworker Monday night on campus. The victim, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in critical condition. Dean fled the scene after the shooting, authorities said.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect's car was located in El Segundo. Following a brief pursuit, law enforcement performed a PIT maneuver on Dean's car and was able to stop the vehicle. A standoff then ensued and resulted in the suspect being found dead in his car from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

As a result of the standoff, access to Aviation Boulevard between 124th Street and El Segundo Boulevard was closed. NewsChopper 4 was over the scene, where at least four police cruisers and three armored vehicles had a black sedan blocked in.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities did not say when the street will reopen.

In wake of the on-campus shooting, Santa Monica College said counseling and mental/emotional support services would be provided to students and faculty who have been impacted. A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.

This article tagged under:

El Segundo
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us