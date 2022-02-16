Azusa

Azusa Officer Shot, Gunman Killed in Shootout

By Heather Navarro

An officer was hurt and a man was killed in a shootout in Azusa, authorities said.

Officers went to investigate a stolen vehicle when a man opened fire in the 1000 block of Gladstone Street near Vincent Avenue at 4 p.m.

The officer was hit by one bullet and returned fire, killing the shooter.

A woman was in police custody, according to a photographer on the scene.

NewsChopper4 spotted multiple weapons on scene.

The officer was taken to a Pomona hospital but the officer's condition wasn't available.

