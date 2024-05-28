81-year-old ‘serial slingshot shooter' victimized Azusa neighbors for years, police say

An 81-year-old man described by authorities as a "serial slingshot shooter" and accused of victimizing neighbors in Azusa for years was arrested last week in the San Gabriel Valley community.

Police responded Thursday to the 900 block of North Enid Avenue for a "quality of life issue." Neighbors told officers a man armed with a slingshot and ball bearings had been breaking windows and car windshields over the past nine to 10 years.

NBCLA Neighbors reported finding ball bearings in their yards for years in an Azusa neighborhood.

In some cases, people were nearly struck with ball bearings, police said.

Officers served a search warrant in the neighborhood where the crimes were reported and arrested an 81-year-old man. During the search, ball bearings and a slingshot were found at the suspect's home, police said.

Details about what led to the arrest were not immediately available.

"Many times I came outside, and I would find little BBs by the front door, so I'm very glad the person was caught," said resident Monica Palomino.

Another resident said she also found ball bearings in her yard and saw the man using the slingshot.

"I've actually seen him shoot the slingshot before," said resident Dava Juan. "I couldn't believe he was arrested. It was pretty crazy."

Lt. Jake Bushey told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that the acts were not random, but it wasn't clear why some people and properties were targeted. He said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of malicious mischief.

Jail records indicated an initial court date for the suspect, identified as 81-year-old Prince King, was scheduled for Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether King has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.