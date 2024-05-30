81-year-old man arrested in Azusa ‘serial slingshot' shootings has died

A man arrested this month in connection with what authorities described as "serial slingshot" shootings in Azusa has died.

Prince King, 81, died Wednesday at a home, according to the LA County Medical Examiner. A cause of death was not listed.

NBCLA has reached out to the Azusa Police Department for more information about the circumstances surrounding King's death.

King was released from custody Tuesday morning on his own recognizance and made his first court appearance this week in connection with the vandalism that neighbors said had gone on for about 10 years in the San Gabriel Valley neighborhood. Dozens of people in the neighborhood reported windows, car windshields and other property damaged by ball bearings that were found in their yards.

King was facing five felony and two misdemeanor counts. Damage from the slingshot shootings were estimated at between $5,000 to $10,000, police said.

King was arrested one week ago on suspicion of malicious mischief after police responded May 23 to the 900 block of North Enid Avenue for a "quality of life issue." Neighbors told officers a man armed with a slingshot and ball bearings had been breaking windows and car windshields.

NBCLA Neighbors reported finding ball bearings in their yards for years in an Azusa neighborhood.

In some cases, people were nearly struck with ball bearings, police said.

Officers served a search warrant in the neighborhood where the crimes were reported and arrested King. During the search, ball bearings and a slingshot were found at the suspect's home, police said.

"Many times I came outside, and I would find little BBs by the front door, so I'm very glad the person was caught," said resident Monica Palomino.

Another resident said she also found ball bearings in her yard and saw the man using the slingshot.

"I've actually seen him shoot the slingshot before," said resident Dava Juan. "I couldn't believe he was arrested. It was pretty crazy."

Lt. Jake Bushey told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that the acts were not random, but it wasn't clear why some people and properties were targeted.