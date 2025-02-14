weather

Part of Azusa Smart & Final roof collapses over produce section

A Smart & Final store roof collapsed after hours of steady and sometimes heavy rain in Los Angeles County from the most significant storm of the season.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Macy Jenkins

Shoppers in the produce section were surprised Thursday afternoon when part of an Azusa grocery store's roof collapsed during a powerful storm.

No injuries were reported at the Smart & Final store in the San Gabriel Valley community. Photos from a shopper inside the store showed part of the caved-in ceiling hanging over a display of apples and other fruits.

Ashley Andres was in the checkout line when she heard a loud bang. Shoppers screamed and employee urged people to get out of the store, she said.

People inside said they didn't realize what happened until they stepped outside to see the damage.

"It sounded like a 'boom,' and then things just breaking," said Everette Torrance, who was eating a restaurant next door. "I walked outside, and I could see people running out."

The store closed early and was red-tagged, police said. No injuries were reported.

The roof collapsed after hours of steady and sometimes heavy rain in Los Angeles County from the most significant storm of the season. Parts of the San Gabriel Valley received several inches of rain, including LA City College (2.66), Eagle Rock Reservoir (4.17) and Eaton Dam (3.41 inches).

