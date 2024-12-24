Relatives of Azusa teen allegedly killed by ex open up about their grief

The family of a 17-year-old girl who was stabbed allegedly by her ex-boyfriend are opening up about their grief as they fondly remember a young life that was taken too soon.

Angelina Gonzales, who was a cheerleader and wrestler at Azusa High School, is remembered as being a kind, caring and determined individual who has several interests.

“Whether it was cooking, art, sports, socializing, getting the family together, like, whatever, he was real determined,” her brother, Ruben Torres, said. “Whatever she wanted to make happen, she made it happen.”

The victim’s cousin, Love Medina, echoed those sentiments.

“She had confidence like no other,” Medina said. “And she had tenacity like no other.”

Gonzales was stabbed to death Friday night on the 300 block of North Soldano Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. There, first responders found the girl suffering from stab wounds and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The victim’s stepfather, Robert Caraballo, said he noticed the teen’s phone’s location was at her ex-boyfriend’s house and went to look for her. Upon arrival, he was greeted by police tape and officers.

“They wouldn't let me enter the crime scene and I was trying to explain to them that my daughter's there, and I'm trying to get my daughter,” he said.

Instead, law enforcement directed Caraballo to go to the sheriff’s station.

“When we got there, they took my wife in to ask her some questions and basically that's when they told us that she didn't make it and what happened to her,” he said.

The killing has been a heartbreaking blow to the family, who is still processing the violent crime and grieving their loss.

“We feel broken,” Torres said. “But we're doing our best to be as strong as possible, but it hurts. It hurts more than anything in this world.”

Police and Gonzales' family did not identify the accused assailant but described him as Gonzales' 18-year-old ex.