An Orange County couple thought they were leaving early for the hospital in preparation for the arrival of their baby girl.

It wasn't early enough.

The mother gave birth on the side of the 5 Freeway Wednesday night in Anaheim as the couple was heading to UC Irvine Medical Center.

"She told me to pull over because the baby's going to come out," said the father, who identified himself as Jeffrey. "I said, 'Nah, I could probably make it if I drive fast enough, and she was like, 'No, the baby's coming out now.'"

The couple pulled to the side of the freeway near the 91 Freeway transition in Anaheim. By the time he got out of the car and raced to the passenger's side door, the baby had arrived, he said.

California Highway Patrol officers and Orange County Fire Authority firefighter-paramedics later arrived to check on the newborn and her mother.

"It's great," said fire Capt. Jorge Robledo. "As of now, baby's happy and healthy. Normal delivery is what it seems."

Mom and baby were transported to the hospital in an ambulance.