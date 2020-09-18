Army Member, Boyfriend Arrested After Her Baby Is Hospitalized With Severe Burns, Brain Injury

A U.S. Army member in Southern California and her boyfriend were arrested this week on suspicion of torture and child abuse after her 4-month-old baby was hospitalized with severe burns and a brain injury.

The child abuse investigation began after deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an unresponsive baby at a military base in the Mojave Desert. The child was transported to Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin, located in northern San Bernardino County, to Loma Linda University Medical Center with second- and third-degree burns and a brain injury, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

The baby boy’s mother, 20-year-old Heaven Ramirez, and her live-in boyfriend, 23-year-old Elisha Jones, of Madera, were arrested Tuesday. Ramirez is an active duty member the U.S. Army, the sheriff’s department said.

The baby remains hospitalized in critical condition in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Ramirez and Jones were booked on suspicion of torture and child abuse. Jones’ bail was set at $1,000,000 and Ramirez’ bail was set at $500,000.

It was not immediately clear whether they have an attorney.