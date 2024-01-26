Big Bear

Baby eagle watch. Big Bear's favorite couple has 1st egg of 2024

The expectant bald eagle laid the egg before 5 p.m. Thursday, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Next cam.

By Helen Jeong

It's the moment that fans of Big Bear bald eagles have been waiting for.

Jackie and Shadow, Big Bear's beloved pair-bonded bald eagles, have hatched the first egg of the 2024 season.

"Jackie’s egg-laying process took only about 6 minutes from the time she stood up in the nest bowl until the moment the egg appeared," said Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam in a Facebook post.

Live feed from the group's camera shows a white egg in the middle of the nest, which is 145 feet above Big Bear. Jackie, the female bald eagle, is also seen gently nesting and sitting up right all hours of the day.

The nonprofit that installed the camera also observed that Shadow, the male eagle, will be "roosting somewhere nearby and watching over the nest."

Last March, the couple's eggs failed to hatch after more than 10 days of nesting. It's not clear why the eggs didn't hatch.

