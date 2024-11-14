Skid Row

Baby found dead in Los Angeles Skid Row area

Officers found an unresponsive male infant Thursday morning.

By Helen Jeong

File photo of LAPD patrol SUV.
NBCLA

A dead infant was found on Skid Row, prompting a child abuse investigation with the Los Angeles Police Department Thursday.

Officers first received a medical call at around 5:30 a.m. in the 560 block of S. San Pedro Street.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male newborn.

Investigators with the Abused Child Unit within the LAPD were looking into the situation. 

